The Mandate

The Mandate

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Bill Chee's avatar
Bill Chee
Feb 9, 2025

The idea should not be wanting to live forever, but to be fit and healthy as you age. I've seen too many cases of kyphosis, sarcopenia, and Trendelenburg gaits due to sedentary lifestyles and lack of proper exercise.

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Rose P's avatar
Rose P
Feb 8, 2025

Jason,

Again… a very well written and interesting article. Always enjoy reading your insight and experiences!

Rose Pierre

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