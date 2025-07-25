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Diving Into the Murk
Olympian and author Cassidy Krug on redefining success and finding clarity after sports
Jul 25, 2025
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Jason Rogers
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1
May 2025
A Totally Casual Friday Night at the Sperm Racing Arena
My new story for Men's Health about the weird male fertility spectacle that no one asked for
May 7, 2025
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Jason Rogers
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4
April 2025
ChatGPT and Ghiblification Everything. Plus other things I'm into this week...
A Mandate Media Digest
Apr 1, 2025
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Jason Rogers
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1
March 2025
Can the Left Win Back the Podcast Bros? And other stories I'm reading...
A Mandate Media Digest
Mar 25, 2025
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Jason Rogers
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4
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The Prophet of Male Despair
I wrote about Michel Houellebecq's most recent novel (and sex scandal) for the Cleveland Review of Books
Mar 4, 2025
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Jason Rogers
1
February 2025
Do you want to live forever?
New story in Men's Health Mag about Bryan Johnson's efforts to circumvent death
Feb 7, 2025
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Jason Rogers
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7
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April 2024
My Weekend at a Christian Man Camp
What happened when I brought along questions about God, brotherhood, and life after death
Apr 4, 2024
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Jason Rogers
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5
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February 2024
Please enjoy the "gayest video ever"
Introducing my wife's short film, "Oh Boys"
Feb 26, 2024
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Jason Rogers
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September 2023
Why I Started Writing
It’s not because I’ve long been obsessed with books
Sep 6, 2023
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Jason Rogers
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August 2023
Are We Lost? Was Barbie Great? Do Other Men Need Help?
A Mandate Media Digest
Aug 23, 2023
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Jason Rogers
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The Pressure Paradox
On stepping back to move forward
Aug 18, 2023
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Jason Rogers
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March 2023
Using Emotional Withdrawal as a Weapon
On being a work in progress
Mar 16, 2023
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Jason Rogers
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© 2026 Jason Rogers
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